Construction worker falls 23 stories, dies in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Fire Department says a construction worker was killed Thursday morning when he fell 23 stories at a convention hotel construction site near downtown.

The Kansas City Star reports that fire department spokesman Jimmy Walker said emergency workers responded to a hotel under construction about 10 a.m. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

More details were not immediately available.

