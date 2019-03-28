Poplar Bluff Police to suspect: Come get your gun, drugs

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Poplar Bluff Police are having a bit of fun on social media after a traffic stop Thursday.

In a post to their Facebook page, the Poplar Bluff Police Department explained that Officer Hopper conducted a traffic stop Thursday morning but the person fled, leaving behind a gun, marijuana, and meth.

Officers are now inviting the individual to come "claim your property and vehicle" at the police department.