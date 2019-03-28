Poplar Bluff Police to suspect: Come get your gun, drugs - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Poplar Bluff Police to suspect: Come get your gun, drugs

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Poplar Bluff Police are having a bit of fun on social media after a traffic stop Thursday.

In a post to their Facebook page, the Poplar Bluff Police Department explained that Officer Hopper conducted a traffic stop Thursday morning but the person fled, leaving behind a gun, marijuana, and meth. 

Officers are now inviting the individual to come "claim your property and vehicle" at the police department. 

