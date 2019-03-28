Illinois issuing driver's licenses complying with US law

CHICAGO (AP) - Although the office in January began issuing cards that comply with the federal Real ID Act, the cards will finally be available at all 138 driver services facilities statewide on Monday.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Southern Illinois University is slowing its search for a new president while leaders work on a new mission, vision and strategic priorities for the two-university system.
Union Co., Ill. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Union County. It happened at 3:46 p.m. on Ebenezer Church Rd., just east of Highway 127.
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- The Old King Coal Festival is coming in May. But before that it's the Princess Flame pageant.
WSIL -- A few showers will move through early this morning, but the day will overall feature quite a bit of dry time.
A new bill imposes a five percent tax on satellite and video streaming services, if passed.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Candidates running for the Board of Trustees for the John A. Logan College went head-to-head in a debate just days before the election.
The career services office at John A. Logan College hosted its annual job fair.
Lawmakers in Springfield are pushing for harsher penalties for those who text and drive.
WSIL - An innocent tweet Monday turned into a viral debate over bagels, with people arguing about the St. Louis bread scene.
