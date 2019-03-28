Rain to crest second crest along flooding Missouri River - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Rain is expected to prolong the flood fight along the swollen Missouri River, creating a second crest east of Kansas City.

National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Cutter says rain will begin falling Thursday afternoon in the northern half of the state and will continue on and off through Saturday. From 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.6 centimeters) are expected.

Cutter said the rain could "send things back up into moderate and major flood categories," although in most locations, the second crest will be lower than the first.

The river's first crest is still making its way downstream. It reached Jefferson City on Thursday morning. Parts of the Katy Trail hiking and biking path are flooding, along with some roads. But the worst of the flooding is upstream in Holt and Atchison counties, where multiple levees breached.

