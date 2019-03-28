Wet weather returns, then turning much cooler this weekend

WSIL -- Good Thursday morning! A few showers will move through early this morning, but the day will overall feature quite a bit of dry time.

A cold front approaching from the north will ramp up the chance for showers and a few t-storms tonight. That front stalls to the north of our region leading to multiple waves of showers and t-storms over the next few days.

Saturday brings widespread rain, especially through the early afternoon. Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, but as this pesky cold front finally sweeps through, we'll cool back into the upper 40s by Saturday afternoon.

Rain moves out for the second half of the weekend, but Sunday will be a rather chilly day for the last day of March.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning!