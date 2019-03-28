Southern Illinois University to slow search for president - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois University to slow search for president

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Southern Illinois University is slowing its search for a new president while leaders work on a new mission, vision and strategic priorities for the two-university system.

Interim President Kevin Dorsey replaced ousted SIU President Randy Dunn last summer . The original plan called for the Board of Trustees to interview candidates this summer and have a permanent president in place by August.

But The Southern Illinoisan reports trustees opted Wednesday to delay the process.

They're doing so at the advice of two consulting teams that the university hired to help it become a better institution.

Board Chair Phil Gilbert says consultants cautioned that hurrying the hire could bring in a leader without clear expectations or goals.

A final decision on a new president is now expected around Jan. 1, 2020.

