Bevin appoints justice to Kentucky Supreme Court vacancy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bevin appoints justice to Kentucky Supreme Court vacancy

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky lawyer has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the state Supreme Court.

Gov. Matt Bevin's office said Wednesday he appointed David Cowan Buckingham to the First District seat left vacant by the retirement of Justice Bill Cunningham. The district covers 24 counties in western Kentucky.

David Cowan Buckingham has served as a Court of Appeals judge, circuit judge and district judge since beginning his judicial career in 1982. He retired in 2011 and returned to private practice.

He lives in Murray.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.