Candidates debate days before election

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Candidates running for the Board of Trustees for John A. Logan College went head-to-head in a debate just days before the election.

The League of Women Voters of Jackson County questioned how leaders would raise the attendance at the college and what if there was another budget impasse. How would the college respond?

There are five candidates running for two seats in the April 2 election.

Out of the six questions asked of the candidates, all of them agreed on one thing, the students are the most important.

During the candidate forum Wednesday night, the candidates threw their final pitch on why they should be on the board.

After the forum, News 3's Emily Manley asked the candidates for a one-on-one interview.

Current board member, William Orrill declined but during the forum he said the students should be the first priority.

"Our enrollment is the most important thing and that's where our dollars should be spent," Orrill said.

Candidate John Hackman is the reverend at First United Methodist Church in Marion.

He said he's running because community college played a big role in helping him decide his path.

Hackman said he thinks the board need to focus more on the students.

"Have the right faculty in place, have the right administration in place and all those pieces working together is the most important," Hackman said.

Hackman said he's been an educator and voting for him would help bring the board fresh ideas.

Hackman has wife, three kids and lives in Marion.

Candidate Aaron Smith is a businessman from Marion.

He co-owns Smith Hafeli, Inc., a commercial construction company.

Smith attended John A. Logan and says if elected, he would like to see the ratio increase for guidance counselors to students.

"One thing I think I'm qualified to do is bring the educational piece and the business management piece together to help the school," Smith said.

Smith disagrees with what the board did in 2016 when the college laid off 55 employees due to the budget impasse. He says they didn't take the right approach.

Smith is married, has four kids and lives in Marion.

Banker and Carterville resident John Streuter said if elected, he would bring the business experience to the table and work to bring students back to campus.

"By bringing the business experience, everything we would do is based on a measured response," Streuter said. "We have to set goals, meet those goals and achieve those goals.

Streuter said his siblings and one of his kids have attended John A. Logan and over the years he has seen enrollment drop.

"We have to stop the bleed and find ways to bring students back to our campus.

Streuter also disagrees with what the board did during the budget impasse and says layoffs aren't always the answer.

Streuter grew up in Murphysboro, is married and has three kids.

Chairman of the board and former Jackson County Sheriff William Kilquist has been on the board for 12 years.

Both he and his children went to John A. Logan.

Kilquist said his entire life has been protecting people's lives and protecting their property.

"I do the same thing here at Logan," Kilquist said. "Protect the taxes, protect the kids' education, make sure things are running right and make sure rules are being follow."

Kilquist said he remembers when John A. Logan was flush.

Kilquist was on the board when 55 employees were cut from the college during the impasse.

He says they followed state statue and hired the employees back once they could.

If reelected, Kilquist said he will continue to make sure the board is looking at how to recruit students.

Kilquist is married, has four kids, seven grandkids and was the sheriff for 24 years.

Click here to see the full interview from four of the candidates.