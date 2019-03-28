Candidates debate days before election

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Candidates running for the Board of Trustees for the John A. Logan College went head-to-head in a debate just days before the election.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Candidates running for the Board of Trustees for the John A. Logan College went head-to-head in a debate just days before the election.
Union Co., Ill. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Union County. It happened at 3:46 p.m. on Ebenezer Church Rd., just east of Highway 127.
The career services office at John A. Logan College hosted its annual job fair.
Lawmakers in Springfield are pushing for harsher penalties for those who text and drive.
WSIL - An innocent tweet Monday turned into a viral debate over bagels, with people arguing about the St. Louis bread scene.
WSIL -- March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness month, it's the third leading cancer among men and women in the U.S. It's also the second leading cause of cancer death in the country.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- ARCH Air Medical Services has a new base in Murphysboro. On Wednesday, firefighters and ambulance crews learned how to help the crew in the air safely land.
WSIL -- Today will be the pick of the week! Sunshine, mild temps, and light winds will make for a beautiful afternoon!
WSIL -- Congressional leaders push back against a proposal to cut federal funding for Special Olympics.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- Murphysboro's mayor says the hotel project on Route 13 and 127 should break ground soon.
