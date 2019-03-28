Woman dies in Union County crash

Union Co., Ill. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Union County. It happened at 3:46 p.m. on Ebenezer Church Rd., just east of Highway 127.

Troopers say 48-year-old Valerie Sullivan was driving eastbound on Ebenezer Church Road, when her car left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Sullivan and her 20-year-old passenger, Zachariah Sullivan, were extricated from the car.

Troopers say Valerie and Zachariah were not wearing seat belts.

Valerie died at the scene.

Her passenger was taken to an out-of-state hospital for his injuries.