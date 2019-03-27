Bagels 'bread sliced' stir controversy online

WSIL - An innocent tweet Monday turned into a viral debate over bagels, with people arguing about the St. Louis bread scene.

On March 25th, 2019, Twitter user @AlekKrautmann tweeted, "Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit!" The post also featured a picture of the bagels that had been "bread sliced."

Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit! pic.twitter.com/XNGbljtpYz — Alek Krautmann (@AlekKrautmann) March 26, 2019

Over the next few days, people on the social media site chimed in with both negative and positive feedback about bread sliced bagels. It spawned the hashtag #BagelGate, which, along with "St. Louis," became top trending topics on Twitter Wednesday night.

