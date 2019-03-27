Bagels 'bread sliced' stir controversy online - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bagels 'bread sliced' stir controversy online

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - An innocent tweet Monday turned into a viral debate over bagels, with people arguing about the St. Louis bread scene.

On March 25th, 2019, Twitter user @AlekKrautmann tweeted, "Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit!" The post also featured a picture of the bagels that had been "bread sliced."

Over the next few days, people on the social media site chimed in with both negative and positive feedback about bread sliced bagels. It spawned the hashtag #BagelGate, which, along with "St. Louis," became top trending topics on Twitter Wednesday night.

Read more about the controversy here.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.