EPA: No toxic releases at Superfund sites in flooded Midwest

By GRANT SCHULTE
Associated Press Writer

MEAD, Neb. (AP) - Federal regulators say flooding in the Midwest temporarily cut off a Superfund site in Nebraska that stores radioactive waste and explosives. It inanother one storing toxic chemical waste in Missouri, and limited access to others.

The Environmental Protection Agency reported Wednesday that there were no releases of hazardous contaminants at any of eight toxic waste sites in flooded parts of Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa.

The EPA identified the Nebraska Ordnance Plant in Mead, Nebraska, and the Conservation Chemical Corporation site in Kansas City, Missouri, as heavily flooded Superfund sites that required the agency to take immediate action to prevent the spread of contaminated groundwater.

Two Iowa sites had some minor flooding but did not require the agency to immediately do anything. It plans to reassess once the floodwaters recede.

