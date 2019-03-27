Illinois lawmakers consider taxing online streaming services

WSIL -- If you stream movies on Netflix, watch satellite TV or stream music, you might need to pay a little extra to enjoy them.

State lawmakers are pushing to pass House Bill 3359. The bill would impose a five percent tax on satellite and video streaming services.

Customers tell News 3, they think this bill is unfair and would may even make them stop using the services if it passes.

"I might as well watch TV. I don't need Netflix if they're going to be charging that much," said Giovahn Brounotte .



The legislation will get another hearing in the House, with a possible vote Thursday.