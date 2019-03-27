Hundreds of students showed up the John A Logan College job fair

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Hundreds of students got chance to apply for full-time and part-time positions today. The career services office at John A. Logan College hosted its annual job fair.

More than 80 employers were there, including Illinois State Police, Marion Police Department, Centerstone and others.

Coordinators say this event allows those employers to find the workers they need.

"It's important that we connect the people. Sometimes they don't always have that connection where you can actually meet someone face to face," said Beth Stephens.

Coordinators say, if you missed this fair you can still contact Career Services at John A Logan College.

The next job fair will happen next year, sometime in spring.