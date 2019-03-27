A proposed bill in Springfield hopes to crack down on distracted drivers

WSIL -- If you get caught using your phone while driving, it could soon cost you your license. Lawmakers in Springfield are pushing for harsher penalties for those who text and drive.

It's a move Zelma Gwalteney says can't come soon enough.

"I'm in total agreement with it. Too many people too many wrecks, texting and driving," said Gwalteney.

She was recently in an accident and believes stiffer penalties could prevent other drivers from experiencing what she went through.

HB 2386 would increase the penalty for a driver who causes bodily harm to another while distracted. The fine would go from $75 to $1,000, plus a year without a license.

Byron Farthing spokesperson for Illinois state police District 13 says the state needs tougher laws on the roads.

"People say that our current law doesn’t have enough teeth to it the penalties aren’t stiff enough," said Farthing.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports in 2015, 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers.

Some drivers who didn't want to be on camera say they believe one thousand dollars and the loss of your license is too harsh.

But, others say it's needed because too many people are not following the law.

"I honestly feel like you shouldn't be allowed to be on your phone, hands free or not while you're driving a car it's distracting," said Gwalteney.

The bill is now being considered in the House. If passed, it then head to the state Senate.