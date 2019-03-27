Top education official proposes cut to Special Olympics funding

WSIL -- Congressional leaders push back against a proposal to cut federal funding for Special Olympics.

The Department of Education proposed more than $7 billion in cuts next year, including millions for Special Olympics.

"I still do not understand why you would go after disabled children in your budget," U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, (D) California, said.

Education secretary Betsy DeVos wants to cut $17.6 million from Special Olympics.

"I think the Special Olympics is an awesome organization, one that is well supported by the philanthropic sector as well," DeVos said.

Democrats say it won't pass in the House, and U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, (R) Missouri, the man in charge of the education funding subcommittee, said he won't go along with it, either.

"I'm a longtime supporter of Special Olympics and proud that Missouri is home to the largest Special Olympics training facility in the world," Blunt said. "Our Department of Education appropriations bill will not cut funding for the program."

According to financial records from 2017, Special Olympics brought in more than $124.6 million in revenue.

The largest revenue sources were contributions from direct mail, individuals and corporations, followed by the federal government.

Federal money accounted for 12 percent of Special Olympics' total revenue in 2017.

All of that federal money goes into Unified Sports programs, where schools combine people with and without disabilities to play together.

Seven schools in our region participate.

The organization released a statement, saying it hopes lawmakers at all levels fight to keep resources for those with intellectual disabilities.

DeVos will be back on Capitol Hill Thursday for a hearing with the Senate.