Murphysboro hotel project on pace for spring groundbreaking - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Murphysboro hotel project on pace for spring groundbreaking

Posted: Updated:

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- Murphysboro's mayor says the hotel project on Route 13 and 127 should break ground soon.

The old Apple Tree Inn property has sat vacant for several years.

A developer plans to build a Holiday Inn Express there, along with a fast food restaurant.

A few problems delayed the project, including sewer main issues and conflicts with the flow of traffic.

Mayor Will Stephens said there were also some issues with ownership of the property.

"There were some people that still owned tiny lots that had to be purchased," Stephens said. "It's been a very long road but I have every reason to believe this thing is going to be built this year."

Stephens said the developer has also showed him blueprints for the hotel.

He expects groundbreaking to take place in the next couple months.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.