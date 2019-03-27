Health officials urge colon cancer screenings

WSIL -- March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness month, it's the third leading cancer among men and women in the U.S. It's also the second leading cause of cancer death in the country.

In our area, those living in Washington, Jefferson, Perry, Hamilton, Johnson and Union Counties have a high diagnosis rate. It's between between 176.2-232.9 per 100,000 people.

Rhonda Schmidt, Director of Nursing for Southern Seven Health Department, says the agency is trying to increase screening rates, "What they look for is polyps, and if the polyps are pre-cancerous cells, they can be removed."

There are two common ways to get tested. The first is a colonoscopy and the second is an at-home, non-invasive kit.

Schmidt says sometimes people shy away from getting a colonoscopy, "Usually what keeps people from getting screened for colon cancer is the prep that goes along with a colonoscopy."

In an effort to get more people screened, the department's communicable disease coordinator has been doing out reach and demonstrations. Marla Groaning says the kit come with instructions and is easy to use.

First produce a stool sample and then do not put tissue paper into the water. Instead, immediately grab one of the kits brushes. "If it's a loose stool you just need to brush the water around. We really just need water, no stool on the brush," Groaning explains.

"If it's not a loose stool, you may have to brush the stool itself," Groaning says. "Then swish it around in the water because we don't want actual stool on the sample."

Then repeat the process and put the kit into the envelope, which is pre-addressed to the health department for processing.

Those who take the screening receive their test results in about a week. If they're negative, no further testing is needed. However, if they are positive, more testing needs to be done.

"We would refer you to a G.I. specialist for a colonoscopy and then that screening would determine if you needed further testing or treatment," Schmidt adds.

She says the main thing is that people get tested because the cancer can be preventable and has a high survival rate if caught early on.

The at-home kit is free and available at all Southern Seven office locations. The Jackson County Health Department also has the screening.