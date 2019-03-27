Health officials urge colon cancer screenings

WSIL -- March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness month, it's the third leading cancer among men and women in the U.S. It's also the second leading cause of cancer death in the country.
WSIL -- March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness month, it's the third leading cancer among men and women in the U.S. It's also the second leading cause of cancer death in the country.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- ARCH Air Medical Services has a new base in Murphysboro. On Wednesday, firefighters and ambulance crews learned how to help the crew in the air safely land.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- ARCH Air Medical Services has a new base in Murphysboro. On Wednesday, firefighters and ambulance crews learned how to help the crew in the air safely land.
WSIL -- Today will be the pick of the week! Sunshine, mild temps, and light winds will make for a beautiful afternoon!
WSIL -- Today will be the pick of the week! Sunshine, mild temps, and light winds will make for a beautiful afternoon!
WSIL -- Congressional leaders push back against a proposal to cut federal funding for Special Olympics.
WSIL -- Congressional leaders push back against a proposal to cut federal funding for Special Olympics.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- Murphysboro's mayor says the hotel project on Route 13 and 127 should break ground soon.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- Murphysboro's mayor says the hotel project on Route 13 and 127 should break ground soon.
CNN -- Verizon, the largest wireless provider in the country, has released a new tool aimed at filtering those annoying automated calls.
CNN -- Verizon, the largest wireless provider in the country, has released a new tool aimed at filtering those annoying automated calls.
JEFFERSON CO., Ill.-- A judge hands down a 28-year-sentence for a man convicted of aggravated battery of a child.
JEFFERSON CO., Ill.-- A judge hands down a 28-year-sentence for a man convicted of aggravated battery of a child.
BENTON, Ill. -- A woman will serve an eight-month prison sentence for harassing U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.
BENTON, Ill. -- A woman will serve an eight-month prison sentence for harassing U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.
WSIL -- Several sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
WSIL -- Several sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
WSIL -- The News 3 Weather Team will be at the Marion Kroger this evening from 4 to 7 p.m. programming weather radios.
WSIL -- The News 3 Weather Team will be at the Marion Kroger this evening from 4 to 7 p.m. programming weather radios.