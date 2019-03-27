Missouri House endorses plan for closed primary elections - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri House endorses plan for closed primary elections

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House has advanced a plan to abolish open primary elections and limit future participation only to people who register in advance with a political party.

The legislation endorsed Wednesday would mean only registered Republicans could vote in the Republican primary and only registered Democrats could vote in the Democratic primary, starting in 2021. People not affiliated with a party could not vote for candidates in a primary election but could still vote on ballot issues.

Missouri does not currently have party registration for elections.

The Missouri Republican Party platform has called for closed primaries, but some Republicans voted against it Wednesday.

The bill won initial approved on a 78-72 vote. It will need 82 votes on a second-round vote to move to the Senate.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.