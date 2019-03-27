Verizon releases tool to block robocalls

CNN -- Verizon, the largest wireless provider in the country, has released a new tool aimed at filtering those annoying automated calls.

The free service will display a scam alert on a smartphone's screen to notify customers the call is likely coming from a fraudulent source.

Some calls will be blocked and not received by your phone at all.

Verizon officials say more than 300 million spam and robocall numbers have been collected so far, but robocall services often use fake numbers so the list is constantly growing.

Landline phones will also have access to the protection service through caller ID.

Verizon says that feature flagged nearly one billion scam and robocalls since launching last year.