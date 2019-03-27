Firefighters, ambulance crews train for quicker trauma care

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Patients in need of immediate critical care in southern Illinois should now receive help more quickly.

ARCH Air Medical Services has a new base in Murphysboro. Wednesday, firefighters and ambulance crews learned how to help the crew in the air safely land, by practicing at the Carbondale Fire Department.

"What to do around a running helicopter, how to assist us getting across a field to the road in things like that, and how to shut down the copter should their be an issue," explained Jaysued Meyer, ARCH Critical Care Flight Paramedic

For more than three years, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale has been trying to upgrade their status to a level two trauma center. Officials with the hospital say if and when that happens, between 700 and 800 critical care patients should be able to stay local instead of being flown out of state.

Carbondale Fire Chief Mike Hertz says since it's possible more helicopters could fly into the area, this training will help his firefighters get familiar with what's expected.

"Us knowing their cots, knowing their equipment, being able to help them, because they come with a limited amount of crew. We've got a lot of people who can help on the scene, so we will help transport that patient to the helicopter," said Hertz.

Kenton Schafer with the Jackson County Ambulance Service says the addition of another medical helicopter nearby will help when accidents happen in the outlying areas of the county.

"What would normally be a 15 or 20 minute transport time for us, they can fly in less than 10 minutes," said Schafer.

Memorial Hospital of Carbondale hopes to file the application for a level two trauma designation on April 1. Officials say it will take several months to get approval from the state. Their hope is to get formal designation this fall.