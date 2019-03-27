Man headed to prison after child ends up with permanent disabili - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man headed to prison after child ends up with permanent disability

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CO., Ill.-- A Mt. Vernon man is headed to prison for child battery.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Ronald Phillips, Jr. to 28 years in prison.

He'll have to serve at least 85 percent of that sentence.

In March 2017 investigators learned Phillips had shaken a child who ended up at St. Mary's Hospital.

That child ended up with a permanent disability.

Last September a jury convicted Phillips of aggravated battery to a child--a class X felony.
 

