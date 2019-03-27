Team led by Jeanne Gang chosen to design new global terminal - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) - A team of architects led by Jeanne Gang has been chosen to design a $2.2 billion global terminal at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Studio ORD, which includes Gang's Studio Gang and other firms, will be in charge of designing the 2.2 million-square-foot facility. The terminal will be the centerpiece of an $8.5 billion airport expansion and modernization. The project is to be completed by 2028.

Studio ORD had been one of five teams chosen as finalists to design the new terminal. Renderings of their proposals were unveiled in January and the public was encouraged to give its opinions. Studio ORD finished third among the 41,000 respondents surveyed. The team led by renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava finished first.

City officials say Studio ORD had the support of an evaluation committee that included architects and experts in terminal construction and airport operations.

