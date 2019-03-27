Steel company building new mill in Kentucky

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (AP) - A steel company has announced it will build a $1.35 billion mill in a rural Kentucky county.

Nucor Corp. said Wednesday it will build the new steel plate facility at Brandenburg. Nucor's project in the Meade County community about 45 miles southwest of Louisville is expected to create 400 jobs. The company says the average salary will be about $72,000 per year.

The announcement came shortly after Kentucky economic development officials approved about $40 million in state incentives for Nucor.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority voted in favor of the incentives during a special meeting.

Gov. Matt Bevin was among state and local officials attending the economic development announcement in Brandenburg.

