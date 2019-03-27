Ocasio-Cortez invited to tour Kentucky coal mines - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ocasio-Cortez invited to tour Kentucky coal mines

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Republican Kentucky congressman Andy Barr has invited Democratic New York Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez to "go underground" to meet coal miners in his state.

News outlets report the invitation came during a House Committee on Financial Services meeting Tuesday in Washington.

Ocasio-Cortez responded that she'd "be happy" to tour a coal mine.

Barr has championed the coal industry while Ocasio-Cortez's signature Green New Deal aims to tackle climate change by moving away from fossil fuels, such as oil and coal, and replacing them with renewable sources, such as wind and solar power. The legislation isn't expected to pass.

Barr said he wants her to meet with coal miners to learn how the proposal would affect them.

Barr says his office sent a formal email invitation to Ocasio-Cortez's chief of staff Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.