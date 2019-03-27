Vote 2019: Consolidated Election Results

WSIL -- The Illinois Sheriffs' Association (ISA) is warning people living in Illinois of a phone campaign scam using the organizations name and phone numbers. The Illinois Sheriffs' Association says it never solicits by phone but does conduct a direct mail campaign throughout the state of Illinois endorsed by the individual Sheriffs across Illinois. This mail piece goes out in February each year. Telemarketing fraud costs billions of dollars each year. Phone solicitors who want you ...
WSIL -- Find county-by-county results for the April 2, 2019 Consolidated Election.
WSIL -- Voters across southern Illinois went to the polls Tuesday to make their voices heard.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Carbondale's Annual Spring Cleanup and Recycling Day will take place at Turley Park on Saturday, April 13.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Based on preliminary data, of Illinois' 3.7 million water lines, 414,895 are made of lead.
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16 year old girl who was last seen early Saturday morning at her Dawson Springs, Kentucky home.
UNION COUNTY, Ill. -- A Dongola man faces child pornography charges in Union County.
WSIL -- If you liked Monday's weather, chances are, you'll like Tuesday's forecast even better.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Dozens left a meeting in Mt. Vernon Monday night disappointed after the U.S. Postal Service refused to release where the Park Plaza Post Office would be relocated.
WSIL -- One year from today, the U.S. will conduct its nationwide count of every man, woman and child in the 10-year census.
