Woman sentenced to prison for harassing Durbin, Duckworth

BENTON, Ill. -- A woman will serve an eight-month prison sentence for harassing U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.

Jura Perkins of Carterville pleaded guilty back in January.  

Prosecutors say she sent more than 200 harassing phone messages to the senators' offices which staff members described to investigators as "volatile and racist."

"I would be very happy if you died today actually," Perkins said in a voicemail to Durbin's office, dated May 28. "Go to hell, you communist pig."

Perkins made the calls between May and October 2018.

She'll also serve a year of supervised release after her prison term.

The judge ordered Perkins to undergo substance abuse treatment, mental health treatment, and to stay away from Durbin and Duckworth, along with their offices and staff.

Perkins has 14 days to appeal the sentence.

