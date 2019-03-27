Woman sentenced to prison for harassing Durbin, Duckworth

BENTON, Ill. -- A woman will serve an eight-month prison sentence for harassing U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.
BENTON, Ill. -- A woman will serve an eight-month prison sentence for harassing U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.
WSIL -- Several sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
WSIL -- Several sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
WSIL -- Today will be the pick of the week! Sunshine, mild temps, and light winds will make for a beautiful afternoon!
WSIL -- Today will be the pick of the week! Sunshine, mild temps, and light winds will make for a beautiful afternoon!
WSIL -- The News 3 Weather Team will be at the Marion Kroger this evening from 4 to 7 p.m. programming weather radios.
WSIL -- The News 3 Weather Team will be at the Marion Kroger this evening from 4 to 7 p.m. programming weather radios.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- History goes up in flames in St. Louis. About 80 firefighters from several departments responded to a fire at the Karpeles Manuscript Library on Russell Boulevard in St. Louis.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- History goes up in flames in St. Louis. About 80 firefighters from several departments responded to a fire at the Karpeles Manuscript Library on Russell Boulevard in St. Louis.
PADUCAH, Ky. -- A local 10-year-old is headed to the big leagues as a reporter.
PADUCAH, Ky. -- A local 10-year-old is headed to the big leagues as a reporter.
WSIL -- Thousands of gun owner will march to the Capitol on Wednesday for Illinois Gun Lobby Day.
WSIL -- Thousands of gun owner will march to the Capitol on Wednesday for Illinois Gun Lobby Day.
MARION, Ill. -- The Marion City Council is moving forward with plans to build a new water tower and repair another tower. Council members voted 3 to 2 to pass that ordinance Monday night.
MARION, Ill. -- The Marion City Council is moving forward with plans to build a new water tower and repair another tower. Council members voted 3 to 2 to pass that ordinance Monday night.
WSIL -- Funeral arrangements have been set for a corrections officer with the Franklin County Sheriff's office who died in a car crash. Barry "Sam" Wink died in the wreck which happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on Route 14 in Christopher.
WSIL -- Funeral arrangements have been set for a corrections officer with the Franklin County Sheriff's office who died in a car crash. Barry "Sam" Wink died in the wreck which happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on Route 14 in Christopher.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- District 9 Trooper Mark Holey said you'll rarely meet a state trooper who hasn't been in an accident because a driver didn't move over or slow down while troopers are on the shoulder.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- District 9 Trooper Mark Holey said you'll rarely meet a state trooper who hasn't been in an accident because a driver didn't move over or slow down while troopers are on the shoulder.