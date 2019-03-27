Man dies from what police describe as 'suicide by cop' - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man dies from what police describe as 'suicide by cop'

Posted: Updated:

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man has died after he was shot last week in what suburban St. Louis police described as a case of "suicide by cop."

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 61-year-old James Hunn died Monday after being wounded March 19 at his University City home. Police Capt. Fredrick Lemons says officers had been on his porch, yelling for him to surrender, when he came from his bedroom and pointed the shotgun at police. An officer shot him in the leg and chest.

Hunn's wife, Cathy, told the Post-Dispatch last week that he was an Army veteran who recently had suffered a stroke and was distraught over his health. But she disputed the police account of the shooting Tuesday, calling it "not true." She declined to elaborate.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.