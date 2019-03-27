Warrant Wednesday: March 27, 2019

WSIL -- Several sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.

SALINE COUNTY

Seth B. Dixon, 35, is wanted on charges of theft, retail theft and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is described as 5'9" tall, 220 pounds with green eyes and is last known to be in the Harrisburg area.

Chaquille T. Jefferson, 25, is wanted for violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act. He is described as 6'1" tall, 170 pounds and last known to be in the Carrier Mills area.

Michael A. Hazelwood, 45, is wanted for violation of Sex Offender Registration Act and for failing to appear for s domestic battery charge. He is described as 6'0" tall, 195 pounds and last known to be in the Harrisburg area.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Dylan C. Marcum, 23, is wanted for failing to appear for a burglary charge. He is last known to be in the Centralia area. Marcum's bond is set at $5,000.

Jeremy D. Stephenson, 41, is wanted for failing to appear on a battery charge. He is described as 5'7" tall, 170 pounds with blue eyes and last known to be in the Fairmont City area. Stephenson's bond is set at $5,000.

Gregory N. Hoppers, 43, is wanted for failing to appear for the felony charge of driving with a revoked license/suspended DUI/ SSS 2nd. He is described as 5'9" tall, 130 pounds with green eyes and last known to be in the Christopher area. Hoppers' bond is set at $20,000.

Robert L. West, 36, is wanted for failing to appear on a retail theft charge. He is described as 5'1" tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and last known to be the Herrin area. West's bond is set at $7,500.

Cathy J. Walker, 49, is wanted for failing to appear on a retail theft charge. She is described as 5'8" tall, 190 pounds with blue eyes and last known to be in the Marion area. Walker's bond is set at $5,000.

Chelsie D. Schaefer, 25, is wanted on a petition to revoke her probation from an original unlawful possession of methamphetamine charge. She is described as 5'3" tall, 140 pounds with hazel eyes and last known to be the West Frankfort area. Schaefer's bond is set at $5,000.

Daniel R. Woodhall, 26, is wanted for failing to appear on the charge of aggravated fleeing of police. He is described as 5'10" tall, 160 pounds with blue eyes and last known to be in the Johnston City area. Woodhall's bond is set at $15,000.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Darryl Long, 32, is wanted for failing to appear on an aggravated battery charge. He is described as 6'1" tall, 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Long is last known to be in the Herrin area.

Jason Brothers, 40, is wanted for failing to appear on a burglary charge. He is described as 5'11" tall, 205 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Brothers is last known to be in the Centralia area.

Cynthia Hamilton, 61, is wanted on a petition to revoke her probation from an original burglary charge. She is described as 5'7" tall, 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Hamilton is last known to be living in the Mt.Vernon area.

Donna Krugler, 51, also known as Donna Trombley is wanted on a petition to revoke her probation from an original theft charge. She is described as 4'11" tall, 103 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. Krugler is last known to be living in the Mt. Vernon area.

Saline County Sheriff's Department 618-252-8661.

Franklin County Sheriff's Department 618-439-9252.

Jefferson County Crimestoppers 618-242-TIPS (8477)

Everyone featured here is innocent until proven guilty.