Warrant Wednesday: March 27, 2019 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Warrant Wednesday: March 27, 2019

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- Several sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.

SALINE COUNTY

Seth B. Dixon, 35, is wanted on charges of theft, retail theft and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is described as 5'9" tall, 220 pounds with green eyes and is last known to be in the Harrisburg area. 

Chaquille T. Jefferson, 25, is wanted for violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act. He is described as 6'1" tall, 170 pounds and last known to be in the Carrier Mills area. 

Michael A. Hazelwood, 45, is wanted for violation of Sex Offender Registration Act and for failing to appear for s domestic battery charge. He is described as 6'0" tall, 195 pounds and last known to be in the Harrisburg area. 

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Dylan C. Marcum, 23, is wanted for failing to appear for a burglary charge. He is last known to be in the Centralia area. Marcum's bond is set at $5,000.

Jeremy D. Stephenson, 41, is wanted for failing to appear on a battery charge. He is described as 5'7" tall, 170 pounds with blue eyes and last known to be in the Fairmont City area. Stephenson's bond is set at $5,000.

Gregory N. Hoppers, 43, is wanted for failing to appear for the felony charge of driving with a revoked license/suspended DUI/ SSS 2nd. He is described as 5'9" tall, 130 pounds with green eyes and last known to be in the Christopher area. Hoppers' bond is set at $20,000.

Robert L. West, 36, is wanted for failing to appear on a retail theft charge. He is described as 5'1" tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and last known to be the Herrin area. West's bond is set at $7,500.

Cathy J. Walker, 49, is wanted for failing to appear on a retail theft charge. She is described as 5'8" tall, 190 pounds with blue eyes and last known to be in the Marion area. Walker's bond is set at $5,000.

Chelsie D. Schaefer, 25, is wanted on a petition to revoke her probation from an original unlawful possession of methamphetamine charge. She is described as 5'3" tall, 140 pounds with hazel eyes and last known to be the West Frankfort area. Schaefer's bond is set at $5,000.

Daniel R. Woodhall, 26, is wanted for failing to appear on the charge of aggravated fleeing of police. He is described as 5'10" tall, 160 pounds with blue eyes and last known to be in the Johnston City area. Woodhall's bond is set at $15,000.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Darryl Long, 32, is wanted for failing to appear on an aggravated battery charge. He is described as 6'1" tall, 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Long is last known to be in the Herrin area. 

Jason Brothers, 40, is wanted for failing to appear on a burglary charge. He is described as 5'11" tall, 205 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Brothers is last known to be in the Centralia area. 

Cynthia Hamilton, 61, is wanted on a petition to revoke her probation from an original burglary charge. She is described as 5'7" tall, 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Hamilton is last known to be living in the Mt.Vernon area. 

Donna Krugler, 51, also known as Donna Trombley is wanted on a petition to revoke her probation from an original theft charge. She is described as 4'11" tall, 103 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. Krugler is last known to be living in the Mt. Vernon area.

Saline County Sheriff's Department 618-252-8661.

Franklin County Sheriff's Department  618-439-9252.

Jefferson County Crimestoppers 618-242-TIPS (8477)

Everyone featured here is innocent until proven guilty.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Woman sentenced to prison for harassing Durbin, Duckworth

    Woman sentenced to prison for harassing Durbin, Duckworth

    Wednesday, March 27 2019 1:16 PM EDT2019-03-27 17:16:49 GMT

    BENTON, Ill. -- A woman will serve an eight-month prison sentence for harassing U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.

    BENTON, Ill. -- A woman will serve an eight-month prison sentence for harassing U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.

  • Warrant Wednesday: March 27, 2019

    Warrant Wednesday: March 27, 2019

    Wednesday, March 27 2019 11:34 AM EDT2019-03-27 15:34:14 GMT

    WSIL -- Several sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.

    WSIL -- Several sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.

  • A beautiful Wednesday, but rain returns late week

    A beautiful Wednesday, but rain returns late week

    Wednesday, March 27 2019 10:16 AM EDT2019-03-27 14:16:22 GMT

    WSIL -- Today will be the pick of the week! Sunshine, mild temps, and light winds will make for a beautiful afternoon!

    WSIL -- Today will be the pick of the week! Sunshine, mild temps, and light winds will make for a beautiful afternoon!

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.