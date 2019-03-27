Crews battle blaze in rare manuscript museum in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a St. Louis building that houses rare manuscripts has caught on fire in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the fire started Tuesday night in the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum. Officials said at least 80 firefighters responded as flames shot 6 to 8 feet (1.8 to 2.4 meters) above the roof and smoke poured from windows. The blaze was brought under control around 9 p.m.

The museum is the 13th branch in a system created by California collectors David and Marsha Karpeles. Exhibits are rotated and the St. Louis location has displayed, among other things, a Gutenberg Bible and the Confederate Constitution.

David Karpeles said Tuesday from his home in Santa Barbara that he is "very nervous" and doesn't "know what to say or think."

