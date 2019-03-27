Ivanka Trump coming to Kentucky on Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Ivanka Trump is coming back to Kentucky.

The adviser to President Donald Trump will tour Toyota's largest manufacturing plant in Georgetown on Thursday. Toyota Motor North America CEO Jim Lentz and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky President Susan Elkington are scheduled to sign the White House's Pledge to American Workers. It's an effort to encourage private employers to adequately train their workers.

The White House says Ivanka Trump will tour the Toyota plant, learn about the company's training program and meet with employees and students. She will also participate in a roundtable discussion with Lentz, Elkington, Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and other Toyota workers.

This will be Ivanka Trump's second visit to Kentucky in the past five months. In October, Trump toured workforce development programs in eastern Kentucky.

