18-year-old charged in fatal shooting of man in Independence - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

18-year-old charged in fatal shooting of man in Independence

Posted: Updated:

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say an 18-year-old woman has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man in an Independence home.

Ingenue Persinger was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the weekend death of Donald McIntosh Jr. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

Court records say McIntosh had been shot multiple times when he was found inside the home. Police say witness statements identified Persinger as the shooter. When interviewed by Independence police detectives, Persinger admitted she shot McIntosh multiple times.

Bond is set at $200,000.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.