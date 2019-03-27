Weather radio programming: Marion Kroger

WSIL -- The News 3 Weather Team will be at the Marion Kroger this evening from 4 to 7 p.m. programming weather radios.
WSIL -- The News 3 Weather Team will be at the Marion Kroger this evening from 4 to 7 p.m. programming weather radios.
WSIL -- Today will be the pick of the week! Sunshine, mild temps, and light winds will make for a beautiful afternoon!
WSIL -- Today will be the pick of the week! Sunshine, mild temps, and light winds will make for a beautiful afternoon!
ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- History goes up in flames in St. Louis. About 80 firefighters from several departments responded to a fire at the Karpeles Manuscript Library on Russell Boulevard in St. Louis.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- History goes up in flames in St. Louis. About 80 firefighters from several departments responded to a fire at the Karpeles Manuscript Library on Russell Boulevard in St. Louis.
PADUCAH, Ky. -- A local 10-year-old is headed to the big leagues as a reporter.
PADUCAH, Ky. -- A local 10-year-old is headed to the big leagues as a reporter.
WSIL -- Thousands of gun owner will march to the Capitol on Wednesday for Illinois Gun Lobby Day.
WSIL -- Thousands of gun owner will march to the Capitol on Wednesday for Illinois Gun Lobby Day.
MARION, Ill. -- The Marion City Council is moving forward with plans to build a new water tower and repair another tower. Council members voted 3 to 2 to pass that ordinance Monday night.
MARION, Ill. -- The Marion City Council is moving forward with plans to build a new water tower and repair another tower. Council members voted 3 to 2 to pass that ordinance Monday night.
WSIL -- Funeral arrangements have been set for a corrections officer with the Franklin County Sheriff's office who died in a car crash. Barry "Sam" Wink died in the wreck which happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on Route 14 in Christopher.
WSIL -- Funeral arrangements have been set for a corrections officer with the Franklin County Sheriff's office who died in a car crash. Barry "Sam" Wink died in the wreck which happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on Route 14 in Christopher.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- District 9 Trooper Mark Holey said you'll rarely meet a state trooper who hasn't been in an accident because a driver didn't move over or slow down while troopers are on the shoulder.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- District 9 Trooper Mark Holey said you'll rarely meet a state trooper who hasn't been in an accident because a driver didn't move over or slow down while troopers are on the shoulder.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Greg Nejmanowski, Veteran Adventures coordinator at Touch of Nature, plans to paddle the length of the Mississippi River to raise awareness for veterans. He'll be accompanied by some of those veterans during portions of the long trip.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Greg Nejmanowski, Veteran Adventures coordinator at Touch of Nature, plans to paddle the length of the Mississippi River to raise awareness for veterans. He'll be accompanied by some of those veterans during portions of the long trip.
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- The city water department and public works department closed East Poplar and North Cherry Street for hours while they worked to repair the break.
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- The city water department and public works department closed East Poplar and North Cherry Street for hours while they worked to repair the break.