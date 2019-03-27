Weather radio programming: Marion Kroger

WSIL -- The News 3 Weather Team will be at the Marion Kroger this evening from 4 to 7 p.m. programming weather radios.

News 3 will program new and old weather radios that are bought on-site at Kroger, or other radios that may have been purchased elsewhere.

Weather radios must have Specific Area Message Encoding (SAME) which allows the radio to be programmed for a specific county.

The National Weather Service recommends multiple ways to receive warning information. Most of the injuries and deaths from severe weather happen to people who are unaware or uninformed.

If you can't make it Wednesday night, the News 3 Weather Team will be programming weather radios at these other Kroger stores:

April 3rd: Mt. Vernon Kroger -- 4-7 p.m.

April 10th: Carbondale Kroger -- 4-7 p.m.

April 17th Murphysboro Kroger -- 4-7 p.m.

May 1st Anna Kroger -- 4-7 p.m.

May 8th West Frankfort Kroger -- 4-7 p.m.