Kentucky jail worker accused of sexual contact with inmate

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - A deputy jailer of a Kentucky detention facility is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with an inmate.

News outlets report state police say 44-year-old Vanessa Tester, of Richmond, was arrested Tuesday and charged with sodomy.

State police said Madison County Jailer Steve Tussey asked them to investigate after he learned of the allegations early that morning. It's unclear how Tussey learned of the allegation.

Tussey said Tester was no longer a jail employee as of Tuesday afternoon. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

