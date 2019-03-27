A beautiful Wednesday, but rain returns late week - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

A beautiful Wednesday, but rain returns late week

WSIL -- Good Wednesday morning! Today will be the pick of the week! Sunshine, mild temps, and light winds will make for a beautiful afternoon to be out and about and maybe even grab some lunch in the sun!

By Thursday, clouds return and eventually a few showers are expected by Thursday afternoon as a cold front approaches from the north. That cold front won't make it to southern Illinois, but scattered showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder are likely Thursday night in our region. 

The chance for scattered showers and a few t-storms will stick around until the cold front finally sweeps through on Saturday. Rainfall amounts will average around 0.5" Thursday through Saturday, but a few isolated higher amounts are possible. 

Cooler air returns behind the cold front with falling temperatures Saturday afternoon and high temperatures about 10º cooler than normal on Sunday. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning!

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
