Lawsuit filed over Chicago police raid of wrong home

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police wrecked a boy's fourth birthday party earlier this year when they raided the wrong house in a search for a drug dealer, and now the boy's parents are suing for damages.

Stephanie Bures contends more than a dozen officers used excessive force and repeatedly shouted obscenities at the party goers when they stormed into her family's home with guns drawn on Feb. 10.

The raid was supposed to target a man allegedly possessing the drug ecstasy. But plaintiff's attorney Al Hofeld says the man officers were seeking hadn't lived there for five years.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court accuses the officers of ignoring numerous requests to show a search warrant, handcuffing several adults in front of the children even though no one disobeyed orders and ransacking the family's home.

Chicago Law Department spokesman Bill McCaffrey declined to comment Tuesday, saying the city had not been served with the lawsuit.

