Fire damages St. Louis museum

ST. LOUIS, Mo.  -- History goes up in flames in St. Louis. About 80 firefighters from several departments responded to a fire at the Karpeles Manuscript Library on Russell Boulevard in St. Louis.

It happened Tuesday around 7 p.m. The building is old with many wooden features, which allowed the fire to spread so quickly.

About 45 minutes into fighting the flames, firefighters say the roof collapsed. There have been no reports of injuries.

"The entire rear of the building was engulfed in flames," St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson told Fox 2 News. "The cause of the fire was not immediately known."

Jenkerson said firefighters were carrying as many artifacts and documents as they could from the building. Most of the documents and manuscripts were on the first floor. Jenkerson said firefighters were working to avoid spraying that area.

The library houses priceless historical documents, like the proclamation of France's approval of the Louisiana Purchase, the Great Soulard Discovery Map used by explorers Lewis and Clark, and the city of St. Louis' application for a baseball team with the National League. At present, the museum housed a collection on the history of Cuba.

The St. Louis Media History Foundation is also housed at the museum.

The Karpeles Library calls itself the world's largest private holding of important original manuscripts and documents, with more than a dozen branches across the United States. Their archives include an original draft of the Bill of Rights and the original Thanksgiving Proclamation.

Fox 2 News in St. Louis provided information for this story.

