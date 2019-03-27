Northern Kentucky Water customers to get rate hike - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Northern Kentucky Water customers to get rate hike

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Public Service Commission has granted a request by a water service district in northern Kentucky to raise residential bills by an average of $4 over the next year.

The Northern Kentucky Water District sought a rate increase to replace or repair aging infrastructure, some nearly a century old.

The order was issued on Tuesday. An increase that takes effect this week will raise rates by an average of $1.92 a month. The second phase will have a similar increase in monthly bills and happen next year.

Northern Kentucky Water plans to issue $19.6 million in bonds, to be paid off through the rate increase. Some of the infrastructure involved dates back to 1926.

Northern Kentucky Water serves about 82,900 customers in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties.

