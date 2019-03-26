10-year-old chosen as MLB reporter

PADUCAH, Ky. -- A local 10-year-old is headed to the big leagues as a reporter.

After applying to be Major League Baseball's Chevrolet Play Ball Kid, the West Paducah native will report next month to his first game.

Ethan Morgan is a fifth grader at Reidland Intermediate School in Paducah and he has big league talent.

"I didn't believe it for like the first day," Morgan said. "It just didn't feel real to me."

This baseball fanatic is getting called up to the big leagues after being chosen out of a million entries throughout the country for the 2019 Chevrolet MLB Kid Reporter.

"I've never had this much fame," Morgan said. "I mean I've been in the newspaper and my friends think it is so cool."

Morgan will be traveling to the All Star Game, World Series and players weekends.

There, he'll have access to Major League players, working with the MLB reporting team and hanging out with reporters like Harold Reynolds.

"I will be going to different games this season including the All Star Game and World Series and interviewing some of the best players to ever play the game," Morgan said.

Morgan was called up to bat after he submitted a one-minute video showcasing his interviewing and on-camera skills.

"This is Ethan Morgan, filling in for Buster Olney," Morgan said in the video. "I'm nine-years-old and from West Paducah, Kentucky."

In the video, Morgan created stick figures for him to interview like Bryce Harper.

"Your dog is named Wrigley," Morgan said asking Harper. "Is that a sign to Cubs fans that you might come to the Cubs?"

News 3 asked Morgan if he wanted to be a reporter when he grows up, his answer was maybe.

"It would be a good thing to go on my resume if I ever do reporting," Morgan said.

For now, this baseball player and Cub fan is headed to the Major Leagues as the 2019 Chevrolet Play Ball Reporter.

"Now that is going to be all for today and I hope you pick me because I would love to meet and the All Stars and all the best players," Morgan said at the end of his video.

Morgan reports to the MLB Studio in New Jersey in April and his first assignment is a game at Citi Field for the New York Mets.

He says his dream interview is to talk to third baseman for the Chicago Cubs, Kris Bryant.