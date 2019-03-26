Local gun right supporters head to Springfield - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Local gun right supporters head to Springfield

WSIL -- Thousands of gun owners will march to the Capitol on Wednesday for Illinois Gun Lobby Day. 

Richard Pearson is the the Executive Director of the Illinois State Rifle Association and is an advocate in Springfield for gun rights. 

Pearson said in a one-on-one interview with News 3 Monday night at a town hall in Mt. Vernon, these new gun laws that legislators are trying to pass will make felons out of law-abiding citizens. 

He said the only way to make these bills slow down the process from becoming law is for people to be involved in their government. 

"We are the most law-abiding citizens in the state of Illinois and we have to put up with the most grief," Pearson said. 

In a theater of 80 people Monday night, Pearson told the audience these new gun laws being proposed in Springfield won't do anything to fix the number of gun-related crimes. 

"They are trying to make firearms more expensive for law-abiding citizens, make them harder to get and harder to own," Pearson said. "They aren't doing anything for the criminal because the criminal doesn't care."

Representatives Dave Severin, (R) Benton, and Terri Bryant, (R) Murphysboro, and Senator Paul Schimpf, (R) Waterloo, held the town hall to get residents in the know on major topics in Springfield like gun control. 

"We are not advocating violence, what we are advocating is the second amendment to protect ourselves in this government," Severin said. 

Pieces of legislation like Senate Bill 107 would ban assault weapons, or House Bill 888 which would allow the Illinois State Police to look at FOID card holder's social media accounts. 

"They want to make it so difficult and so cumbersome with paper work that you basically just give up," Severin said. 

Local gun owners are meeting at the Sam's Club parking lot in Marion at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning to make their drive to Springfield. 

They will join thousands of other gun right supporters at the Bank of Springfield Center at 11:30 a.m. for a short program before marching on mile to the state house. 

Click here to visit the Illinois State Rifle Association's website. 

  • 10-year-old chosen as MLB reporter

    Wednesday, March 27 2019 12:22 AM EDT2019-03-27 04:22:27 GMT

    PADUCAH, Ky. -- A local 10-year-old is headed to the big leagues as a reporter. 

  • Local gun right supporters head to Springfield

    Tuesday, March 26 2019 11:55 PM EDT2019-03-27 03:55:02 GMT

    WSIL -- Thousands of gun owner will march to the Capitol on Wednesday for Illinois Gun Lobby Day. 

  • Marion moves forward with new water tower

    Tuesday, March 26 2019 11:52 PM EDT2019-03-27 03:52:57 GMT

    MARION, Ill. -- The Marion City Council is moving forward with plans to build a new water tower and repair another tower. Council members voted 3 to 2 to pass that ordinance Monday night.

