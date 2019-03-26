Funeral set for officer killed in crash

WSIL -- Funeral arrangements have been set for a corrections officer with the Franklin County Sheriff's office who died in a car crash.

Barry "Sam" Wink, of Mulkeytown, died in the wreck which happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on Route 14 in Christopher.

Wink's funeral will take place this Saturday at Saint Andrews Catholic Church in Christopher. The 56-year-old was also a police officer in the Village of Buckner. Additional funeral and visitation information can be found here.