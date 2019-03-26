Funeral set for officer killed in crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Funeral set for officer killed in crash

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- Funeral arrangements have been set for a corrections officer with the Franklin County Sheriff's office who died in a car crash.

Barry "Sam" Wink, of Mulkeytown, died in the wreck which happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on Route 14 in Christopher.

Wink's funeral will take place this Saturday at Saint Andrews Catholic Church in Christopher. The 56-year-old was also a police officer in the Village of Buckner. Additional funeral and visitation information can be found here.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.