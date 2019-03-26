Water service restored in West Frankfort after main break - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Water service restored in West Frankfort after main break

Posted: Updated:

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- A water main break left thousands in West Frankfort without a drop of water Monday night. City officials say a third party contractor was working on a road project and drilled too deep damaging a water line.   

Those left dry Tuesday told News 3 it was a frustrating night and morning. They say the city should work harder to prevent problems like this. 

The city water department and public works department closed East Poplar and North Cherry Street for hours while they worked to repair the break. 

Water was restored by 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

A boil water order will remain in effect until further notice. 
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.