Water service restored in West Frankfort after main break

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- A water main break left thousands in West Frankfort without a drop of water Monday night. City officials say a third party contractor was working on a road project and drilled too deep damaging a water line.

Those left dry Tuesday told News 3 it was a frustrating night and morning. They say the city should work harder to prevent problems like this.

The city water department and public works department closed East Poplar and North Cherry Street for hours while they worked to repair the break.

Water was restored by 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

A boil water order will remain in effect until further notice.

