Wisconsin man charged with killing ex-wife in custody fight - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Wisconsin man charged with killing ex-wife in custody fight

Posted: Updated:

JUNEAU, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged a 31-year-old man with fatally shooting his ex-wife who was a prosecutor in Illinois.

Cash bail was set at $2 million Tuesday for Ulisses Medina Espinosa of Beaver Dam. The prosecution had requested bail of $5 million.

Espinosa is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 30-year-old Stacia Hollinshead, of Sycamore, Illinois.

WITI-TV reports prosecutors say the domestic violence was spurred by a child custody dispute.

Hollinshead was shot inside a duplex where Espinosa's parents live in Beaver Dam on Saturday. The couple's young daughter was in the home at the time.

Hollinshead was an assistant state's attorney in DeKalb County, west of Chicago. She graduated from Northern Illinois University law school in May 2018 and began working for DeKalb County last November.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.