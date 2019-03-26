Marion moves forward with new water tower

MARION, Ill. -- The Marion City Council is moving forward with plans to build a new water tower and repair another tower.

Council members voted 3 to 2 to pass that ordinance Monday night.

Marion Mayor Anthony Rinella says he's happy the council came to an agreement to build a new water tower.

"To provide that to our residents, I think, is a primary concern and a necessity for this council to achieve," said Rinella.

The project will cost more than $3 million and will take up to three years to complete. Rinella says 49 percent of the project will be covered by TIF money.

Water customers will see a little less than a dollar increase per bill after the project is finished.

"You go to the store and buy an 16 ounce water and that's a dollar, and for a dollar we're going to give you thousands of gallons of water a month," said Rinella.

He adds the goal for the new tower is to make sure the city does not run out of water, like it did during the Rend Lake water main break last May.

"Through water conservation methods we should be good for three days. Four million gallons of water is more than many communities combined," adds Rinella.

The tower is expected to be built on Illinois Route 13 and Broeking Road.

City officials are now waiting to get approval from the Environmental Protection Agency to start construction.