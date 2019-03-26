Bitcoin company signs agreement for old Murphysboro property - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bitcoin company signs agreement for old Murphysboro property

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A solar energy company that owns the old Curwood plant in Murphysboro moves forward with their plans to put a bitcoin business there.

Solar Alliance signed a letter of intent with NuYen Blockchain to help design and build a solar project, which would then power the company's bitcoin operation.

Bitcoin is an online currency that competes with American dollars.

NuYen plans to house a data center at the property on 19th Street.

Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens said he's glad to see more businesses moving into old properties.

"So many of these properties just simply fall in on themselves, no different than the Brown Shoe Factory which we're dealing with right now, that particular cleanup," Stephens said. "We're going to have a new day there and I'm happy for it."

Stephens said he expects NuYen to finish work on the facility by the end of the year.

More: http://www.solaralliance.com/press_release/solar-alliance-signs-agreement-for-3-8-mw-solar-project-in-illinois/?fbclid=IwAR1ZeYBq7cta_ySMndZo-6v017OEmZHty0ollhPiTyrZ3LnFuaUY61NdPfs

