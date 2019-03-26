Clear skies overnight, Wednesday morning frost

WSIL -- Clear skies and cool overnight temperatures will lead to the possibility of frost early Wednesday morning. South winds will warm temperatures back into the upper 50s and low 60s with more sunshine by the afternoon. Enjoy the sunny skies while they last because clouds and rain chances return by late week.

Temperatures will stay mild through the end of the week but the next chance for rain returns Thursday. Thursday showers will stay fairly isolated before becoming more widespread Friday and Saturday. Saturday a rumble of thunder or two will also be possible.

A cold front is expected to move through Saturday leading to much cooler temperatures by Sunday.

