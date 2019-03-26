Proposed SNAP changes worry food pantries

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A solar energy company that owns the old Curwood plant in Murphysboro moves forward with their plans to put a bitcoin business there.
MARION, Ill. -- Under the proposed rule, able-bodied adults without dependents would be at risk of losing SNAP unless they can find work within a three month window.
WSIL -- Clear skies and cool overnight temperatures will lead to the possibility of frost early Wednesday morning. South winds will warm temperatures back into the upper 50s and low 60s with more sunshine by the afternoon. Enjoy the sunny skies while they last because clouds and rain chances return by late week. Temperatures will stay mild through the end of the week but the next chance for rain returns Thursday. Thursday showers will stay fairly isolated befor...
MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. -- A jail inmate faces new charges after getting out of his cell and assaulting a deputy jailer.
WSIL-TV -- Got art? High school students can now enter the 2019 Congressional Art Competition. Congressman John Shimkus is accepting entries for students in his district.
WSIL -- A southern Illinois lawmaker is pushing for a change to the state constitution to make it harder to raise taxes on the middle class.
MARION, Ill. -- A judge says a man who threatened to shoot up a school is guilty.
HERRIN -- An 18-year old watches as the car he bought just a month ago, goes up in flames. "My car started smoking, and I lifted up my hood and my engine was on fire."
WSIL -- Police and fire crews are responding to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Rt 13 and Rt 148.
WSIL-- The April election is a week away, and elections officials in Jackson County say they haven't been as busy this election as compared to the primary elections.
