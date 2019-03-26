SIU alum to paddle Mississippi River to raise veteran awareness

WSIL -- Funeral arrangements have been set for a corrections officer with the Franklin County Sheriff's office who died in a car crash. Barry "Sam" Wink died in the wreck which happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on Route 14 in Christopher.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- District 9 Trooper Mark Holey said you'll rarely meet a state trooper who hasn't been in an accident because a driver didn't move over or slow down while troopers are on the shoulder.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Greg Nejmanowski, Veteran Adventures coordinator at Touch of Nature, plans to paddle the length of the Mississippi River to raise awareness for veterans. He'll be accompanied by some of those veterans during portions of the long trip.
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- The city water department and public works department closed East Poplar and North Cherry Street for hours while they worked to repair the break.
WSIL -- Enjoy the sunny skies while they last because clouds and rain chances return by late week.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A solar energy company that owns the old Curwood plant in Murphysboro moves forward with their plans to put a bitcoin business there.
MARION, Ill. -- Under the proposed rule, able-bodied adults without dependents would be at risk of losing SNAP unless they can find work within a three month window.
MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. -- A jail inmate faces new charges after getting out of his cell and assaulting a deputy jailer.
WSIL-TV -- Got art? High school students can now enter the 2019 Congressional Art Competition. Congressman John Shimkus is accepting entries for students in his district.
WSIL -- A southern Illinois lawmaker is pushing for a change to the state constitution to make it harder to raise taxes on the middle class.
