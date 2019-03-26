SIU alum to paddle Mississippi River to raise veteran awareness

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Greg Nejmanowski, Veteran Adventures coordinator at Touch of Nature, plans to paddle the length of the Mississippi River to raise awareness for veterans. He'll be accompanied by some of those veterans during portions of the long trip.

Jack Falcon, a U.S. Navy veteran, will be one of those joining Nejmanowski on the adventure.

"Before I started getting back into programs like this, I suffered a lot from, like, mental pain, just from not being able to do what I wanted to, and that was because of my physical injuries," says Falcon.

Falcon is a primary example of why programs like Touch of Nature's Veteran Adventures are essential to help veterans get back on their feet.

"Long distance outdoor expeditions are life-changing and transformation for veterans. They're helping veterans re-find their purpose in life. They are increasing their social skills, decreasing their anxieties, as well as PTSD-type symptoms," Nejmanowski explains.

The 2,300 mile trip will begin in Minnesota and end in the Gulf of Mexico, taking nearly three months to complete.

"I hope to be paddling about 30 miles a day, and I'll be stopping each and every night looking for campsites, sandbars, gravel bars," says Nejmanowski.

Nejmanowski will be teaming up with other veteran groups during the trip, including Marion's Team Red White and Blue.

"Greg's project is really ambitious, and it catches the attention of people who are outdoorsy, essentially because we want to be active. We're used to doing things constantly," Falcon says. "Outdoor programs, I think they're really important for veterans, because it gives us a chance to be active again, especially for guys that are wounded. Your entire life changes and a lot of the things you use to be able to do you can't do anymore."

Veteran Adventures relies on donations and fundraisers. If you would like to donate to help Paddle for Patriots or Veteran Adventures click here or call (618) 453-1121. Fundraisers will also be held during the trip in St. Louis and at Devil's Backbone Park along the river.