Inmate faces more charges after attacking jailer

MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. -- A jail inmate faces new charges after getting out of his cell and assaulting a deputy jailer.

Investigators say Raymond Stangel, 33. of Paducah, now faces 3rd degree assault charges for the attack.

It happened shortly after jailers put Stangel into his cell. He then got free and assaulted Deputy Jailer Benjamin Gill. It took several jailers to subdue Stangel and place him back in his cell.

Deputy Gill suffered facial injuries and got medical treatment.
 

