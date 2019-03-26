Entries being accepted for 2019 Congressional Art Contest

WSIL -- High school students can now enter the 2019 Congressional Art Competition.

Congressman John Shimkus is accepting entries for students in his district which includes Pope, Massac, Johnson, Hardin, Gallatin, Saline, and Hamilton counties.

The winning artwork from the 15th District will be displayed in Washington, D.C., and the winner will be flown to our nation's capitol for a ceremony.

The artwork has to be two-dimensional, no larger than 26" by 26", and can't weigh more than 15 pounds.The art work may be:

Paintings - including oil, acrylics, and watercolor

Drawings - including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers

Collage

Prints - including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints

Mixed Media

Computer Generated Art

Photography

The deadline for entries is May 1. For more information, contact Kristen Schull by email at kristen.schull@mail.house.gov.

