Entries being accepted for 2019 Congressional Art Contest

2018 contest winner Holli Fullerton of Ashley, Ill., and Congressman Shimkus 2018 contest winner Holli Fullerton of Ashley, Ill., and Congressman Shimkus

WSIL -- High school students can now enter the 2019 Congressional Art Competition

Congressman John Shimkus is accepting entries for students in his district which includes Pope, Massac, Johnson, Hardin, Gallatin, Saline, and Hamilton counties.

The winning artwork from the 15th District will be displayed in Washington, D.C., and the winner will be flown to our nation's capitol for a ceremony.

The artwork has to be two-dimensional, no larger than 26" by 26", and can't weigh more than 15 pounds.The art work may be:

  • Paintings - including oil, acrylics, and watercolor
  • Drawings - including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers
  • Collage
  • Prints - including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints
  • Mixed Media
  • Computer Generated Art
  • Photography

The deadline for entries is May 1. For more information, contact Kristen Schull by email at kristen.schull@mail.house.gov.
 

