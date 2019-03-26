Schimpf: Super majority needed to raise Illinois taxes

WSIL -- A southern Illinois lawmaker is pushing for a change to the state constitution to make it harder to raise taxes on the middle class.

Right now it only takes a simple majority to approve a tax increase in the legislature.

State Senator Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo) is co-sponsoring legislation to require a 2/3 approval or super majority to raise taxes.

"We all know Illinois has a spending problem, which continues to lead to higher and higher taxes," said Schimpf. "This amendment would make sure that there is truly wide bipartisan support before your taxes go up again."

Schimpf says 15 states currently require a super majority to raise taxes.

He says the change is vital in Illinois--especially if the state moves away from its current flat tax system.

"If we are going to discuss such a fundamental change to our tax structure as a progressive tax, then we have to make sure that we put in place a common-sense protection for our middle class families," said Schimpf.

If the proposal passes the General Assembly, it would be placed on the ballot for the 2020 general election.

