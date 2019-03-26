Schimpf: Super majority needed to raise Illinois taxes

MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. -- A jail inmate faces new charges after getting out of his cell and assaulting a deputy jailer.
WSIL-TV -- Got art? High school students can now enter the 2019 Congressional Art Competition. Congressman John Shimkus is accepting entries for students in his district.
WSIL -- A southern Illinois lawmaker is pushing for a change to the state constitution to make it harder to raise taxes on the middle class.
MARION, Ill. -- A judge says a man who threatened to shoot up a school is guilty.
HERRIN -- An 18-year old watches as the car he bought just a month ago, goes up in flames. "My car started smoking, and I lifted up my hood and my engine was on fire."
WSIL -- Police and fire crews are responding to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Rt 13 and Rt 148.
WSIL-- The April election is a week away, and elections officials in Jackson County say they haven't been as busy this election as compared to the primary elections.
CARBONDALE, Ill-- With warmer weather ahead, you may notice more people on the streets. The Carbondale Police Department is warning residents about "aggressive" door-to-door salesmen.
WSIL -- The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum has launched a "War of Words," featuring 32 different quotes.
WSIL -- A Franklin County community health center is getting more than $3 million in federal grant money.
